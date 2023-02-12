Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 7 Teaser: Watch

Trigun Stampede has now crossed the halfway mark of the run for its new rebooted anime series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 7 of the series! The first six episodes of the series have been introducing old and new fans to a wholly new kind of look at Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise. This has resulted in brand new characters, new takes on old favorites, and a story that's playing out in a much different way than fans of the original had expected to see with the new series.

These big shake ups include a new version of Nicholas D. Wolfwood, who was one of the huge pillars of the original manga and anime adaptation. This reboot series has been steadily revealing more of what kind of character this new version of Wolfwood actually is, but it seems like his biggest test is coming yet as the next episode seems to be entirely focused on him. You can see more of what's coming for Wolfwood next with the teaser for Trigun Stampede Episode 7 below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 7

Episode 7 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Wolfwood," and is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, February 18th in Japan. If you wanted to jump into the new series before it kicks off the second half of its cour in full, you can now find the series' currently available (and future) episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. There's a lot more to come for Vash and Wolfwood, so as for what to expect from this brand new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How are you liking Trigun Stampede's run so far? How does it compare to the classic anime? What are you hoping to see from Wolfwood in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!