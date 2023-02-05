Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 6 Teaser: Watch

Trigun Stampede is getting ready for the halfway point of its new reboot anime series' run this Winter, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 6 of the anime! The new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic manga franchise has thrown fans into a much different kind of take on the series than ever expected. With a fully 3D CG animation production, younger looks for each of the characters, and some key twists and turns, this new series has been pretty exciting to see where each episode would take its characters and story.

Trigun Stampede has begun teaming Vash with the classic fan favorite Nicholas D. Wolfwood for its past couple of episodes, and that's teased to continue with what's coming next. But it seems like things will be even more action packed in Episode 6 as the teaser trailer teases a gun fight with someone that Nicholas not only recognizes, but is very tense around. It's going to make for a good watch, and you can check out the trailer for Trigun Stampede Episode 6 below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 6

Episode 6 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Once Upon a Time in Hopeland" and is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, February 11th in Japan. Fans will be able to check out the episode shortly after it premiere with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to catch up with the new reboot series before the new episodes, you can currently find the first few episodes now streaming there as well. The English dub release (which was recently hit with a delay) has kicked off its run as well.

As for what to expect from this brand new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How are you liking Trigun Stampede's run so far? What are you hoping to see in the reboot's next episode?