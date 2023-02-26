Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 9 Preview: Watch

Trigun Stampede is now gearing up for the climax of the debut season of its big reboot, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the preview for the next episode! Trigun Stampede has been introducing fans to a whole new kind of take on Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga series, and each new episode has made it abundantly clear that this is going to be a much different kind of experience from everything that has come before. That makes its eventual climax all the more intriguing as we won't really know what to expect.

This has been especially true with how differently each of the characters have been from the classic manga and anime adaptation, and Millions Knives has been introduced as a much different kind of antagonist as a result. Now it seems we'll get to learn more about Knives and his connection with Vash as the preview for Episode 9 of the series teases more of the brotherly duo interacting with one another. You can check out the promo for Trigun Stampede's next episode below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 9

Episode 9 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Millions Knives," and is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 4th. Now is the perfect time to catch up with the series as it continues to inch closer to its final few episodes. You can now see everything that's happened in this reboot's run so far with Crunchyroll, and they will be offering the new episodes as they hit in Japan. As for what to expect from this brand new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What are you hoping to see in the next episode? What are you hoping to see from Trigun Stampede before it all comes to an end overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!