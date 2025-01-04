True Beauty Announces Season 2 With New Year’s Promo

After stealing fans’ hearts first as a webtoon and then as a K-drama, Yaongyi’s hit coming-of-age series, True Beauty, surprised fans with yet another adaptation earlier this year, this time as an anime. Produced by Studio N and Cocktail Media, True Beauty‘s anime left fans desperately wanting more, especially after the shocking cliffhanger in the season finale, and luckily the series has finally been renewed for season 2.

True Beauty‘s official anime account on X recently announced that the series has been renewed for a second season which is already in production. The announcement was accompanied by a New Year’s themed illustration featuring the titular trio of Jugyeong, Suho, and Seojun, each dressed in a traditional Korean hanbok. Neither a release window nor any other details have been revealed about season 2 just yet, though the quick renewal does point to a speedy turnaround.

https://twitter.com/TB_animejp/status/1875376605716959656?t=ir2mFkGP_YA2fvFeux2LGQ&s=19

True Beauty Promises A Second Season Full Of Drama

While the K-drama starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, and Hwang In-yeop no doubt has a fan base of its own, True Beauty‘s newest anime offers a more faithful adaptation of the original webtoon. However, following the webtoon more closely meant that True Beauty absolutely needed a second season to see its story through. While the K-drama was able to reach a natural conclusion within 16 episodes, True Beauty‘s anime barely scratched the surface of the entire story, covering only 60 of the webtoon’s 200+ chapters.

More importantly, Season 1 of True Beauty‘s anime left fans on a major cliffhanger with Episode 13 which ended with Jugyeong kissing Seojun after a drunken night. This twist not only left many questions about the future of her relationship with Suho but also made a continuation an absolute must. Without spoiling too much, Season 2 of True Beauty will likely turn up the drama as well as the shipping wars if it continues to closely follow the story as it is in the webtoon, with new unexpected relationships and painful breakups on the horizon.

Season 2 of True Beauty‘s anime is especially one to look forward to for fans of the K-drama and those fond of Seojun hoping to see him get a real chance at a relationship with Jugyeong. That said, for now, fans can only keep their eyes peeled for more updates on Season 2 which will hopefully make its way to fans soon enough.

Source: TB_animejp on X.