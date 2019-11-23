Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions are Teaming Up for New Ultraman Comics

Tsuburaya Productions announced some time ago that they would be making a greater effort to increase the recognition for its franchises outside of Japan, and this has spurred multiple projects for their famous Tokusatsu projects. Not only have they helped produce an anime series based on Denkou Choujin Gridman (which United States fans might recognize as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad) and for their giant hero icon Ultraman on Netflix, but they are also producing a new live-action film as well. But that’s nowhere near all as now they have teamed up with Marvel Entertainment for new Ultraman stories in comics and graphic novels.

Announced during Tokyo Comic Con (via press release), Marvel Entertainment and Tsuburaya Productions will be collaborating on a series of new Ultraman stories for comics and graphic novels. Starting next year, this collaboration was teased with a stunning visual featuring art from famed artist Alex Ross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tsuburaya Productions CEO Takayuki Tsukagoshi was excited to announce the collaboration, “We are delighted to announce the partnership with Marvel, one of the leading entertainment companies that has produced fascinating characters and stories loved by fans across the globe for over 80 years…We can’t be more excited to explore and create new stories for the Ultraman franchise with Marvel and bringing them to both Marvel and Ultraman fans all around the world.”

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said the following about the new partnership, “As one of the world’s most popular franchises, Ultraman has brought together some of the most passionate fandoms in pop culture today, and we can’t wait to bring his story to even more fans around the globe…Like Marvel, Ultraman captivated generations by telling spectacular stories grounded in the real world, and it continues to be a beloved classic through its television shows, movies, toys, games, comics, and more. We are so thrilled to introduce new chapters to the Ultraman Multiverse next year.”

Concrete details for the story, creative team, and release dates will be shared at a later date, but there’s enough in the tease to certainly excite about what could potentially be coming down the pipeline. The Ultraman multiverse contains a ton of different variations of its titular hero introduced through several iterations over the decades, so now there will be another exciting avenue to explore the lesser known elements of the franchise alongside its manga, anime, television, and film releases.