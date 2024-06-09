Ultraman: Rising Hypes Premiere With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ultraman: Rising will be making its debut with Netflix later this week, and the new animated movie has launched with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its premiere! Ultraman has been expanding worldwide thanks to Tsuburaya Productions' efforts to increase the worldwide notability of their Tokusatsu franchise with new projects. This resulted in three seasons of a TV anime with Netflix, new comics with Marvel, and even a full reboot film with Shin Ultraman. But now it's about to make a whole new kind of debut with its first animated film coming to Netflix in just a few more days.

Ultraman: Rising has begun debuting with special screenings in the festival circuit such as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and that means the first review scores have started to roll in as more critics see the new film for themselves. As of the time of this publication ahead of the film's worldwide premiere with Netflix on June 14th, Ultraman: Rising is currently enjoying a rare perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes with eight reviews currently counted. Which is a huge deal as it gets ready for its full launch!

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

Ultraman: Rising Release Date

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Ultraman: Rising will be releasing on Netflix around the world on June 14th. The voice cast for the film includes the likes of Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender) Keone Young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), Julia Harriman, and more.

Netflix teases what to expect from Ultraman: Rising as such, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

If the film is successful, Ultraman: Rising director Shannon Tindle revealed to ComicBook that he has plans for two more films to continue its story. "I will say this. I have ideas for two more films," Tindle told ComicBook. "I know very specifically what I want to do for those two films. And all I can say is, fans of the emotion and the heart of Ultraman, people who don't know anything about Ultraman at all, I think are going to be surprised if I get to make those movies, and hardcore fans, they're going to have fun too. Because there's one thing that we didn't explore in this film [...] so I'll let you infer what you want with that."