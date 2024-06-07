Ultraman: Rising Shares New Clip Ahead of Premiere

Ultraman has been one of the biggest representatives of the kaiju universe since first debuting in 1966. Garnering countless movies, television series, and video games, a new take on the character who routinely fights giant monsters is set to make landfall on Netflix this month. To hype fans up for the upcoming CG-animated project, the streaming service has released a new clip focusing on Ken Sato and his new status as an adopted father to a baby kaiju.

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the chance to talk with the film's director Shannon Tindle about the return of Ultraman and how this new take on the character fits right into the different interpretations of the monster brawler, "Every couple of years it's a new story. So that's why if there are any fans who get frustrated like, "Well, this doesn't do this and it doesn't do this," I'm like, "Well, Ultraman is very different from Ultraseven." Even the way that the powers manifest. Ultraman and Shin Hayata are merged. A human and an alien are merged. But in Ultraseven, the second series, it's Dan Moroboshi who's an alien in the form of a human. So I felt that there was that license there. And then once we spent time with them, and they fully supported the story that I wanted to tell, I said, "Well, let's do this." And so it's not always the case, especially with a character big as Ultraman."

Ultraman Struggles With Fatherhood

Ultraman: Rising is set to take Netflix by storm when the movie arrives on the streaming service this month on June 12th. Here's how the platform describes the return of one of Japan's most popular characters, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

