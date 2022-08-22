Undead Unluck Is Teasing Everyone With a Major Announcement

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Undead Unluck lately, and the series just upped this curiosity by teasing everyone with a major announcement coming soon. You might have noticed how a new generation of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga releases have been getting picked up for their own anime adaptations in the last few months, but there are still a few major projects that have yet to get an anime adaptation of their own. With many of these newer series being picked up, it's really picked up interest for a few of the other 2020 era debuts to see what could be coming next.

Undead Unluck has been one of the series fans have been keeping an eye on as while the series has been running since 2020 with over 120 chapters under its belt as of this writing, there have been no signs of a potential anime adaptation much like some of the newer series released in the years since have gotten. But that could very well change soon as the series has been building towards a special announcement teased to be revealed on Friday, August 26th. Now it's just a matter of waiting to find out what this new announcement will be!

It's not clear if this will be an announcement for an anime adaptation, or an announcement pertaining to Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga series (such as a potential final arc), but it would follow up rumors about a potential anime being in the works. Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see what this announcement will be. If you're curious about Undead Unluck, you can check out the newest chapters of the series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

There are a few physical volumes of the manga now on shelves, and Viz Media describes the first release as such, "All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

Do you want to see Undead Unluck getting an anime next? What other kind of announcement could be waiting for us?