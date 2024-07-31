Undead Unluck Season 2 Announced: Watch Teaser

It’s official, guys. Undead Unluck is gearing up for an anime comeback. Back in October 2023, the world watched as the Shonen Jump series hit television with help from David Production. Now, an update on Undead Unluck has confirmed a sequel anime is in the works, so season two is a go.

As you can see below, the update comes from the team behind Undead Unluck. It confirms a sequel anime is in the work, and the show will return before long. A one-hour Undead Unluck special will air in Winter 2025. So from there, fans will get to see where the anime goes from there.

If you are not familiar with Undead Unluck, the action-packed series debuted in January 2020 under creator Yoshifumi Tozuka. The manga, which is still going, tells the story of a young woman named Fuuko who is cursed with bad luck. The girl has a penchant for near-death situations, and eventually, her awful luck introduces her to a man named Andy. The two strike up a partnership as Andy is cursed with immortality, and he’s hoping Fuuko’s unluck will cancel out his undead abilities. But before long, the pair are dragged into a fight with a mysterious group that knows all about their curses.

For those wanting to check out Undead Unluck, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu. As for its manga, Viz Media oversees its English release. So for more info on Undead Unluck, you can read its official synopsis below:

“All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet-literally! Now she’s become Andy’s unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy’s burial plans on hold.”

What do you think bout this latest anime renewal? Will you be checking out this Undead Unluck sequel?