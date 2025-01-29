One Piece & Jujutsu Kaisen Are Finally Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

After being exclusive to Japan for the last few years, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen are finally coming to Universal Studios Hollywood as part of the upcoming Universal FanFest Nights event later this Spring. If you have been following the anime world at all in the last few years, it’s likely you have noticed just how much more popular anime and manga releases have been around the world. This increase of popularity has also helped out anime distribution in the United States as franchises are licensed and translated at a much faster rate than they ever have been before. Now it’s going to the next level.

Universal Studios Japan often hosts special events for anime franchises like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen due to their respective successes, but they have largely been exclusive to that region. That’s going to change as Universal FanFest Nights will be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood from April 25th to May 18th later this Spring. The theme park will be hosting a ton of different franchise focused events, and two of them include events for One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen fans as well. Check out the promo poster for One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering coming to Universal FanFest Nights below.

One Piece Is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering will be taking place on select dates during Universal FanFest Nights and teases that fans will be able to show off their cosplay while meeting with members of the Straw Hat Crew. There fans will also be able to enjoy special One Piece themed food, and see exclusive merchandise for those attending the event. Fans can even get the chance to get sketched on their own Wanted posters just like seen in the original series, so fans even remotely interested should check it out.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, it will also be hosting the special Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed event during Universal FanFest Nights as well. This is a special show screening at the DreamWorks Theatre that’s teased to follow Yuji Itadori as “he embarks on a journey from becoming the host of a powerful curse to learning how to fight it and other curses alongside fellow students at Tokyo Jujutsu High School.” Along with the special screening, fans can seek out specialty foods and merchandise featuring their favorite characters from the series as well.

This Is Huge For Anime Around the World

This might seem like an “of course” kind of move for Universal Studios Hollywood given how big One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen arc, but this really is a much bigger moment for fans than you might think. Universal Studios Japan has gone to great lengths to highlight anime franchises through events such as this, and that includes special screenings and rides like we’re getting here with Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed. The fact that these events are coming to the United States further proves how big anime is now.

Anime and manga have become such successes in North America that they are getting their own special spotlight at a theme park. This is a huge deal for fans who have been hoping to experience the kind of events that were previously exclusive to Japan, so those interested in attending should seek out tickets to the events while they last as they will likely sell out quickly. Especially since this is the first real event of its kind for Universal Studios Hollywood.