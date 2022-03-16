Uzumaki Anime Will Hit Blu-Ray This Year

Junji Ito has created some of the creepiest stories in the medium of manga for decades, with the horror mangaka showing no signs of stopping any time soon as his stories continue to permeate the public consciousness thanks in part to creatures that can be difficult to comprehend. Now, one of the biggest live-action adaptations of Ito’s works is set to finally arrive on Blu-Ray later this year, with Discotek Media making the announcement that Uzumaki‘s live-action movie will be getting a home video release.

The Uzumaki live-action film first hit theaters in Japan in 2000, spending ninety minutes to transcribe the creation of Junji Ito into a new medium. While this live-action adaptation was one of the biggest from Ito’s library of horror stories, perhaps the series that found the most success from the mangaka in the world of live-action was Tomie. The story of the mysterious succubus first started its film series in 1999 and subsequently received nine films that documented one of Ito’s most popular creations. Originally, Tomie was set to receive a television series on the streaming platform of Quibi, but with the shuttering of the platform, so to was this new series shuttered as well.

Discotek Media revealed that the first blu-ray copy of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki live-action movie is set to arrive later this year, with the company revealing that the physical release would include the original Japanese audio track with English subtitles for those who are looking to add a new anime adaptation to their spooky collection:

Uzumaki is coming to Blu-ray for the 1st time, anywhere.



It has a commentary from the director & some other behind the scenes features, plus newly revised subtitles.



Plus one of the craziest looking menus we've ever done.



Toonami’s Uzumaki anime series is set to arrive on Cartoon Network later this year, following a number of delays that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for the Adult Swim original series, fans have been excited for this new adaptation thanks to the fact that it seems to perfectly adapt the unsettling style of Junji Ito’s artwork. With Uzumaki being one of Ito’s most skin-crawling stories to date, anime fans are in for a treat if the series is able to perfectly adapt the story of a small town cursed by an obsession with spirals.

What Junji Ito stories would you like to see brought to the world of live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Uzumaki.