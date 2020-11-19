Junji Ito's Uzumaki Trends Following Spooky Real Life Story
Junji Ito's Uzumaki is receiving an anime adaptation next year thanks in part to a partnership forged between Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and the animation studio of Production IG, but the spooky story of a town cursed by spirals is trending for a very disturbing real life event! With the tale following teenagers that attempt to navigate their way through their town that has a number of insane supernatural events taking place in their town, the tale gave us some of the best moments created by Junji Ito throughout his career as a mangaka!
Twitter User Wormwood_Stars shared the news that Uzumaki was trending thanks in part to a number of people around the world reporting that they had memories of a "gigantic spiral", which was eerily similar to the events of one of Junji Ito's creepy tale:
oh no pic.twitter.com/MAyyP9n3Ef— venus favtrap (@wormwood_stars) November 18, 2020
What do you think of this disturbing real life event? What Junji Ito story would you like to see brought to the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the spooky world of Uzumaki!
We've Been Here Before
Fairly Spooky
It's All In The Family
Coincidentally, my dad has been obsessed with spirals lately, caught him staring at a snail the other day
I'm sure it's fine though— Terence 'The Duke Of Videogames' Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) November 19, 2020
It's Happening
it's finally happening pic.twitter.com/BPAOAMcOQY— 機械の死体 (@Frodos_Huna) November 19, 2020
Harkening Back To Ito
Funny how it actually uses this image pic.twitter.com/zk3u83KrS1— Lucas Adams (@DrgnProductions) November 19, 2020
The True Spirals
I knew they put a curse on us 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/EYh88CihE9— Ryder (Inky) is crying (@InkyDoodles101) November 19, 2020
2020 Will Never End
Damn, December’s gonna have one hell of a finale— Kids can’t consent you bastards 🦇 (@ErnFlipnote) November 19, 2020