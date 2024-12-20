Vinland Saga’s Creator Breaks Silence on the Upcoming Ending

The Vinland Saga manga debuted in 2005, and after nearly two decades, it’s approaching its finale. The story, set in 11th century Europe, follows Thorfinn, the son of a great Viking warrior, who grew up listening to the stories of old sailors who traveled to the legendary place Vinland. They say it’s a warm, fertile land where no one needs to fight. That’s a major contrast to the frozen village where Thorfinn grew up, where war looms worse every year. The manga has a total of four arcs, with the first two (the War Arc and the Slave Arc) being adapted into anime.

The anime changed studios after the first season as MAPPA took it over from Wit Studio. After releasing Vinland Saga Season 1, WIT Studio shifted its focus to other projects, including Ranking of Kings and collaborations with Netflix like Vampire in the Garden. As fans await information on the third season, creator Makoto Yukimura confirms that the manga is about to reach its conclusion. Yukimura had already stated that the manga would be divided into four parts. It entered its final part, the Vinland Arc, in 2019, so it’s due time we finally see a conclusion to Thorfinn’s amazing journey.

Vinland Saga Creator Promises a Suitable Ending

Makoto Yukimura shares on his official X account, “The serialization of Vinland Saga will end soon. But! Well, I know I’m complaining after the hiatus, but… it’s hard to end a story! Come to think of it, I’ve only drawn the final episode once. This is the second time. It’s really amazing that my predecessors were able to finish long serializations right to the end. I respect them for that alone.”

Yukimura further adds, “I aim for all readers to close the book thinking, ‘I’m glad I read it,’ but I guess there’s no ending that satisfies everyone. People are different, after all. But I will try my best to think it through and come up with an ending that suits this story.”

Manga endings are often controversial, and there is almost no way to satisfy every single reader. That said, Vinland Saga is a critically acclaimed manga and the final arc has been progressing rather wonderfully. Fans express their support towards the author and encourage him to write the ending in whichever way he sees fit.

The final arc highlights Thorfinn’s resolve even in the face of death as he faces his previous victims at the doorstep of Valhalla, Hellheim. His dedication to forging peace between the ancestral neighbors takes an unexpected turn, even though achieving peace seems impossible. The finale will determine if Thorfinn and his settlers can find a way to coexist and live in harmony. The manga currently has 216 chapters, and you can buy digital and physical copies from Kodansha’s official website.