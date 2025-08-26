Vinland Saga Drops New Look at Its Final Manga Release

Vinland Saga’s story has ended in the pages of its manga with its latest chapter, but this doesn’t mean that Thorfinn’s story is entirely finished. With a third season yet to be confirmed for the Viking epic anime series, fans are waiting to see if Makoto Yukimura’s mature story will make a comeback. Luckily, the manga still has some surprises in store for readers who have been a part of Thorfinn’s long journey of self-discovery. While the manga might be finished, there is more for Viking enthusiasts to look forward to in the near future.

While the series might have ended with the recent release of new chapters, the manga still has to compile said chapters into one final Vinland Saga volume. Set to conclude with volume 29 of the manga, Kodansha revealed a first look at the upcoming collection, which sees Yukimura finally say goodbye to his beloved characters. Without diving into spoiler territory, Thorfinn himself certainly worked hard for and it appears as though he will continue seeking his dream. The notion of a peaceful world in one that is steeped in violence and bloodshed always seemed like a pipe dream for the main character, but his persistence in seeking this new setting made him stand out as a manga protagonist. You can check out the new look of the final manga volume below.

The Future of Vinland

While Makoto Yukimura hasn’t hinted at a series sequel and/or spin-off for Vinland Saga now that the series has ended, we had the chance to speak with the creator in 2023 about the possibility of exploring new story territory. Specifically, Yukimura wanted to explore the trip that Thorfinn took to Istanbul and pull back the curtain on what transpired in this foreign land, “A lot of people want me to write a story about when the group went to Istanbul. In a story, Thorfinn and other characters speak a lot about going to Istanbul, and then the manga cuts to them coming back from it. They are maybe slightly disappointed I spoke so much about it without explanation, so I feel obligated to explore the story.”

As for the anime adaptation, Studio MAPPA took the reins of Vinland Saga from Wit Studio for the show’s second season. The change made sense in terms of the story, as season two took a very different approach from its premier season. Rather than seeking revenge for the death of his father, since Askeladd was killed in a confrontation with the king, Thorfinn found himself living as a slave. Despite dedicating himself to peace, war has a way of finding those in the series, and Thorfinn did everything he could to make sure he could dodge the horrors of violence surrounding him.

