Vinland Saga Creator Begins Working on Manga’s Final Arc

Vinland Saga fans have been rallying behind the series this year in a big way. With the anime going strong, the title has become one of this year’s top-reviewed shows. The anime’s success has fed back into the manga as the Kodansha Comics title has surged in popularity, but it seems that success won’t go on forever.

After all, it turns out Vinland Saga has a set ending in mind. Creator Makoto Yukimura just let fans know he has begun working on the series’ final arc, and readers are wondering how much time they’ve got left with the series.

The report went live on Twitter from Yukimura himself. The artist used social media to inform his followers he recently began working on Vinland Saga‘s final arc. The fourth chapter will take “several years”s to reach an end, but Yukimura has started the work.

According to the reports, the final arc will span well over 1,000 pages. The fourth installment will number at least 50 chapters, so there is lots of work left to do. Yukimura surely has at least five years left of work between all of the research and drawing he’s got to finish.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine,, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English release and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”

