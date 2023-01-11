Vinland Saga Director Celebrates Season 2 Premiere

Vinland Saga has finally made its highly anticipated return with Season 2 of the anime series as part of the huge new wave of releases coming in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the director behind the season is celebrating the release of the premiere episode with fans! Makoto Yukimura's original manga series kicked off its anime adaptation a couple of years ago to much fan acclaim, but really grew an even bigger audience thanks to the word of mouth from fans who had been able to check it out in the years since the first season's premiere.

Vinland Saga premiered its first new episode this week, and series director Shuhei Yabuta (who returns from directing the first season despite the production being handled at new studio, MAPPA) took to Twitter to celebrate the premiere episode with fans stating, "Thank you for waiting so long and supporting our team. I am so grateful to have this day. We did everything we could for this story. I hope you all enjoy it." It proves that the season was a labor of love!

(Photo: MAPPA)

How to Catch Up With Vinland Saga Season 2

Thankfully it's only got one episode under its belt at the time of this writing, so now is the best time to catch up with the series before its new episodes continue. You can currently find Vinland Saga Season 2 now streaming around the world on both Crunchyroll and Netflix (which both offer the first season of the series as well). As for what to expect from the new season, they tease Vinland Saga's new episodes as such:

READ MORE: Vinland Saga Creator Reacts to Season 2's Premiere | Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode Count Revealed | Vinland Saga Season 2 Opening and Ending Released



"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a 'slave' and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of 'the promised land'. This is 'The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)'. 'The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)' that lies beyond the prologue."

What did you think of Vinland Saga's Season 2 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!