Vinland Saga Poster Hypes Season 2 Ahead of Premiere

It has been a hot minute since Vinland Saga dropped any new episodes on fans, but that will change shortly. If you did not know, the epic will return this week as Studio MAPPA took control of Makoto Yukimura's series after season one. Now, the studio is gearing up for the premiere with a new promo, and it has everyone keeping a close eye on Thorfinn.

As you can see above, the anime posted a new key visual ahead of season two, and it was inked by animator Raita Kazama. The MAPPA artist gave Vinland Saga a pastel overview as Thorfinn and his allies take up space against a grassy background. And after not having seen the hero in years, it feels good to reunite with the hero.

After all, season one of Vinland Saga made the rounds back in 2019. The team at Wit Studio brought the anime to life that summer, and it became a quick hit. Still, the show had to wait several years before season two was ready, but fans will have their patience rewarded shortly.

If you are not caught up with Vinland Saga, you can find the show streaming right now on Crunchyroll. The manga is still releasing chapters courtesy of Kodansha. So for more information on the historical drama, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and was thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

What do you think about this latest look at Vinland Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.