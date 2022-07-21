Vinland Saga Creator Shares Reaction to Anime's Original Scenes

Next year, the story of Thorfinn is set to continue via the second season of Vinland Saga and considering how the climax of the first ended with quite a few questions, there are some major plot threads to address. With Season Two set to introduce a number of new characters, the creator of the original manga was recently joined by the creative minds behind the first season of the anime, director Shuhei Yabuta and series composer Hiroshi Seko, to discuss the series and the anime adaptation that bore from it.

Makoto Yukimura had this to say about the original scenes from the anime adaptation, enjoying seeing his work come to life thanks to the creators at Wit Studio:

"First, I was really happy to see a Vinland Saga that I didn't know play out on screen. I particularly felt a sense of gratitude regarding the fifth and sixth episodes. Thorfinn is separated from his father Thors at a young age and ends up working for Askeladd, but in the manga I skipped over what happened until Thorfinn was sixteen. The anime did a great job of showing the process of him growing up and filling in that gap, so I really appreciated it."

Adding to Yukimura's thoughts, Hiroshi Seko discussed how he changed the events of the series to focus more on the growth of the protagonist who sought revenge for the death of his father:

"When I was developing the series outline, I told Yabuta I wanted to show it in chronological order to illustrate Thorfinn's growth."

Director Shuhei Yabuta also discussed the original content that was included to help further explore the story of the anime protagonist:

"And that really made sense to me, so I agreed. That's why we ended up putting bits of Thorfinn growing up in Episodes Five and Six. I was interested in seeing how a six-year-old would survive after being suddenly taken in by a Viking band, and I also wanted to see how Thorfinn grew from a gentle boy into the young man he becomes."

Season two of Vinland Saga has yet to reveal a specific release date, but fans can expect it to arrive early next year.

Via Official Vinland Saga Website