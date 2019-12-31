Anime

Vinland Saga Fans React to Anime’s Stunning Finale

Warning! Serious spoilers for Vinland Saga’s first season finale will be discussed!

Vinland Saga had one of the biggest shocking finales of any anime franchise not only for 2019, but perhaps for all time. With Askeladd killing his only friend Bjorn after a debilitating wound, and easily defeating Thorfinn in a one on one fight, the old warrior continued to work as the right hand to the young prince of the Danes, Canute. When Canute’s father, the current king, stated that he would attack Wales as a clear message to Askeladd, the viking found himself a tight pinch.

With no other option, Askeladd decided to kill the Danish King in front of the nobles and soldiers of the kingdom, deciding to effectively give up his life to allow Canute to move forward and become the new king of the realm. With Askeladd killed, the season ends with Thorfinn having been denied his vengeance and numerous Vinland Saga losing their minds as a result.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine,, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English release and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”

