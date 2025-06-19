Vinland Saga’s Final Chapter Reveals Its Release Date

For over twenty years, Vinland Saga’s manga has been following the story of Thorfinn. The young viking goes from a warrior hellbent on revenge to a man searching for a world of peace that always seems out of his grasp. While it’s been no secret that creator Makoto Yukimura has been preparing for the end of his long-running fan-favorite, the end is officially nigh as the final chapter’s release date has been set in stone. With recent chapters diving headfirst into the depressing side of Thorfinn’s journey to forge a “Vinland” of his own, the grand finale might end the manga in a downtrodden way that is perfect for the series.

Vinland Saga will officially end on July 25th next month, meaning that the grand finale is arriving a little later than some were initially thinking. Earlier this summer, an event focusing on creator Makoto Yukimura seemed to hint that Thorfinn’s journey would end this month but luckily, readers have been given a reprieve before we say goodbye to this viking tale. Considering the morose recent chapters and the events that Thorfinn has endured lately, we imagine that the protagonist’s dreams might not come true but this doesn’t mean that the search for peace will necessarily end as a result.

Vinland Saga’s Current Story

Things have changed quite a lot in the manga following the events that ended the second season of Vinland Saga’s anime. Seeking to find a land that he could call his own and live in peace, Thorfinn has started a family of his own but still struggles with avoiding war. In recent chapters, the viking hero has lost a lot in terms of close friends and allies, proving that it is no easy feat to find a land that can be free of conflict.

Late in 2024, Yukimura himself commented on bringing the manga to a close, sharing that it was no easy feat to end Thorfinn’s story, “The serialization of Vinland Saga will end soon. But! Well, I know I’m complaining after the hiatus, but… it’s hard to end a story! Come to think of it, I’ve only drawn the final episode once. This is the second time. It’s really amazing that my predecessors were able to finish long serializations right to the end. I respect them for that alone. I aim for all readers to close the book thinking, ‘I’m glad I read it,’ but I guess there’s no ending that satisfies everyone. People are different, after all. But I will try my best to think it through and come up with an ending that suits this story.”

As for the anime adaptation, Vinland Saga has yet to confirm that a third season is on the way. Following Studio MAPPA taking the reins for season two, viewers witnessed Thorfinn leaving his life of violence behind and unfortunately finding his way into the path of war once again.

