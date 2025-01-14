10 Best Vinland Saga Quotes That Got Fans Rethinking Their Lives

Vinland Saga is often considered one of the Seinen Big Three (despite Kingdom having sold way more copies,) and for good reason. The series is deeply introspective, and as Thorfinn gains a new perspective on life through the people he meets, so do we. That’s particularly unique for an anime set in the Viking era with a main character primarily motivated by revenge. But despite first impressions, Vinland Saga isn’t actually a tale of violence or revenge. It’s a tale of what revenge does to a person and what the path to healing looks like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is also unique in that it doesn’t glorify war, despite being centered on the warmongering Vikings and having taken inspiration from real stories of war and subterfuge. Instead, Makoto Yukimura offers a nuanced perspective on the nature of human suffering and how that leads to violence. Vinland Saga’s profound quotes offer deep insight into the human condition, stressing the importance of mastering yourself to become a true warrior, one that does not need violence to win.

You Have No Enemies (Vinland Saga Episode 2)

Wit studio

When a young Thorfinn wanders into his father’s armory and curiously takes out his father’s old sword, Thors tries to make his son understand what it means to carry a weapon. Thors emphasizes that a sword is a tool meant to kill and asks Thorfinn whose life he intends to take. Struggling to really comprehend the gravity of his father’s words, a young Thorfinn replies, “Enemies,” prompting this profound quote.

“You don’t have enemies. The truth is that nobody has them. Nobody in this entire world deserves to get hurt.”

It’s common for anime to glorify weapons like guns and swords, so Vinland Saga’s grounded approach right at the start of the series is a breath of fresh air. The anime questions the very concept of an enemy, pointing out that despite our differences, we’re all humans trying to get by. What’s even better is how vital this quote is to the entire series, even though it takes years for Thorfinn to truly understand his father’s words.

Why Do We Have to Fear Death? (Vinland Saga Episode 27)

mappa

Thorfinn spends the entirety of Vinland Saga Season 1 being driven by just one thing: a thirst for revenge. But when his father’s killer is killed by another in front of him, he loses that motivation. He starts the second season of the show as a slave on a farm, eventually ending up in trouble with the farm’s retainers, one of whom threatens his life.

“Why do we have to fear death? Do we live because we don’t want to die? Does anything good come from being alive? Not for me. Not a single good thing has happened to me in my entire life.”

Even as Fox inflicts cut after cut, Thorfinn shows no reaction, not even flinching. But despite his cynical words, Thorfinn draws attention to something very important. When you have no reason to live, you may end up living purely out of fear of death.

I Shall Bend the Waves Themselves (Vinland Saga Episode 46)

mappa

As Thorfinn reunites with Canute in the series’ second season, King Canute appears as a power-hungry man, having lost sight of his ideals. But even as he speaks of his military might, his next speech gives the audience pause. Canute unexpectedly reminds viewers of how insignificant his power is in comparison to God.

“Behold! With my power, I shall bend the waves themselves to my whim. By the will of the almighty King Canute: Stirring seas, be calm. Both of you, did you see? Such is my power— too meager to slow even the gentlest of waves.”

A Peaceful Place Beyond the King’s Reach (Vinland Saga Episode 47)

Mappa

When Canute tries to build a paradise on earth for the sinners of humanity, Thorfinn acknowledges that even in such a paradise, there will be those who will be oppressed. But unlike other anime protagonists, Thorfinn acknowledges that Canute’s paradise will help more people than it will harm. And proposes a different solution for the oppressed minority.

“I’ll create a peaceful place beyond the king’s reach using methods different from yours. For the people who can’t live in the world you create. For you and for me.”

That last part of this quote is particularly interesting and draws attention to the parallels between Canute and Thorfinn. They are each other’s foils, working outside the other’s sphere of influence. But ultimately wanting the same thing.

You’re a Beautiful Man (Vinland Saga Episode 47)

mappa

When Thorfinn asks Canute not to seize Ketil’s farm, he does not use intimidation or threats. He merely tells Canute not to do so and is willing to leave peacefully if Canute doesn’t comply. Canute admires Thorfinn’s character and marvels that he turned out that way despite having lived a life of violence among war-hungry Vikings from a young age.

“So the Vikings are capable of producing someone like you. You’re a beautiful man.”

This quote is especially significant considering Canute’s first instinct on reuniting with Thorfinn is to view him as a threat. He even considers killing him. But Thorfinn changes his entire perspective when he chooses non-violence, despite being a capable warrior.

Everyone Is a Slave (Vinland Saga Episode 8)

MappA

For most of Vinland Saga Season 1, Askeladd is a cryptic character. He is viciously intelligent and not without a cruel streak, but there is more good in him than he has others believe. An excellent example of this is his words when Gorm beats the slave girl Hordaland.

“The guy who’s a slave to money holds a whip, and pretends to be the master of the slave he bought with his money. He just doesn’t realize it himself. Everyone is a slave to something.”

What makes this speech even better is that Gorm is not the only Vinland Saga character it applies to. Right after Askeladd says these words, the camera pans to Thorfinn, implying that he, too, is a slave to his need for revenge. And so is Askeladd to his ancestral nation’s legacy.

It’s Better To Be Empty (Vinland Saga Episode 32)

mappa

As Thorfinn tells his fellow slave Einar about feeling empty without his need for revenge, Ketil’s elderly father, Sverkel, overhears him. Later, as he shows Thorfinn and Einar how to catch fish with a net, he offers Thorfinn some unexpected wisdom. His speech in Vinland Saga frames emptiness as a good thing that can become a precursor to growth, giving Thorfinn some much-needed hope.

“If you’re empty, then you can fit anything inside you. In fact, it’s better to be empty if you want to be reborn.”

A True Warrior Doesn’t Need a Sword (Vinland Saga Episode 4)

Wit studio

After Thors defeats Askeladd in their duel, the latter compliments his skill with a sword. But instead of feeling flattered, Thors looked saddened. He calls his inability to win fights without a sword a weakness instead of a strength. This quote beautifully represents Vinland Saga’s central theme of true strength being not the ability to fight, but the ability to win without violence.

“I must rely on a sword like this, because I am not yet a master. A true warrior doesn’t need a sword.”

Canute’s Awakening Speech (Vinland Saga Episode 18)

Wit studio

The first half of Vinland Saga Season 1 sees Canute as a weak and timid prince. But after his caretaker Ragnar’s death, Canute questions the meaning of love and comes to the understanding that true love is not discriminatory. He then sees a berserk Bjorn, who is about to attack him, but as Canute stands up to face him, the much bigger warrior suddenly becomes scared and backs away. Canute then calms the berserker down with just his words and a gentle hug, a powerful display of his “love for all” philosophy.

“Miserable warrior. You’re the farthest from love. You, who have been expelled from paradise. Isn’t there any way to end the suffering from your punishment other than death?”

This speech marks Canute’s awakening as a true warrior. One that doesn’t need a sword to win his fights. And while he somewhat wanders away from this ideal later, he eventually finds his way back when he sees the same traits in Thorfinn.

A Place Called Vinland (Vinland Saga Episode 1)

Wit studio

A central point of Vinland Saga is the tale of Vinland, a peaceful land far away from the world’s suffering. The first time we hear this tale is when Thors tries to ease the suffering of a dying slave. But what really makes this speech impactful is how frequently Thorfinn recounts it to the slaves he encounters. Even when twisted by his pain and need for revenge, Thorfinn uses his father’s quote as a source of comfort.

“Far to the West, across the great sea. There is a place called Vinland. It is warm and fertile. Far from the slave trade and the fires of war. There, you will be able to live without pain.”