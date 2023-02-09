Voice Actors Community Speaks Against Elliot Gindi Amid Misconduct Allegations
Today, the voice-acting community is reconciling itself with disturbing new reports. This week, the anime and gaming fandoms were laid out by allegations involving Elliot Gindi, a voice actor from Genshin Impact and the Pokemon anime. Statements and screenshots hit the Internet detailing the actor's alleged misconduct with fans. And now, voice actors across the board are speaking out on the issue.
For those unaware of the situation, it unfolded this week after Gindi made a post on Twitter apologizing for their interactions with fans. It didn't take long for social media to learn about those encounters as a Google Document was released by one of Gindi's former Twitch/Discord mods. They collected screenshots and conversation details from netizens who are now accusing the voice actor of inappropriate behavior.
With nearly 10 million views, the Google Doc became a hot topic on social media, and you can read it for yourself here. Please note the contents inside are sensitive, so read with caution.
Gindi's apology on Twitter confirmed the conversations were real and that they crossed a line. However, there were a few notable denials. Gindi says they did not knowingly pursue any fans who were underage or refuse to use anyone's proper pronouns. Allegations of such have been laid upon Gindi in the Google Doc.
Now, the voice-acting community is speaking out, and you can find plenty of reactions from Gindi's colleagues below. At this time, there is no telling whether the actor will have their roles recast. Gindi played several minor roles in Pokemon Journeys' dub but is best known for voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact.
Barbara Responds
im so sick and heartbroken
to those who have been hurt, you have my love and sympathy.
to those who came forward i admire your strength. i wish you never had to use it this way.
our community is so precious, and you all deserve so much better.
please take time to heal.— Laura Stahl (@laura_stahl) February 8, 2023
Lumine Responds
Shocked and disgusted. I’m sending all my heart to the victims of this situation, I hope all of you are okay. Elliot’s behavior is absolutely inexcusable and he won’t be part of any group streams I help organize in the future.— Sarah Miller-Crews (@smillercrews) February 8, 2023
Alhaitham Responds
Absolutely vile, heinous and despicable.
To the victims, coming forth is not an easy thing to do by any stretch of the imagination. Your bravery is nothing short of admirable. May you find some semblance of solace in the outpouring of support and begin your healing process.— Nazeeh H. Tarsha (@NazeehTarsha) February 8, 2023
Beidou Responds
It is critical—as actors, streamers, content creators, whatever your profession—that we be aware of dynamics in relationships between us and the people who consume our work.
which is a fancy way of saying don't knowingly pursue fans and especially underage ones CHRIST— Allegra Clark (Alpha Male) (@SimplyAllegra) February 8, 2023
Raiden Shogun Responds
It's hard to put my feelings to words. People with public visibility (actors) bear a responsibility to treat their fans w/ respect. To do the opposite or worse is absolutely inexcusable. If you're hurting, I'm sorry. If you spoke up, thank you. I had no clue. I’m sad and angry.— Anne Yatco (@annejyatco) February 8, 2023
Venti Responds
Furious. Elliot Gindi has been removed from all group streams/activities I have any part in organizing moving forward. I’m… this is really triggering for me…— Erika Harlacher-Stone (@ErikaHarlacher) February 8, 2023
Aether Responds
Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation— Zach Aguilar (@airzach) February 8, 2023
Yomiya Responds
Now that I have more spoons: Elliot Gindi is abhorrent. The abuse that he inflicted upon his victims is unforgivable. I am absolutely disgusted with him and anyone trying to defend him.
I wish nothing but peace for the victims.
I don’t give a shit about any “apology”, though— Jenny Yokobori (@JennyYokobori) February 8, 2023