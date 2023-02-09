Voice Actors Community Speaks Against Elliot Gindi Amid Misconduct Allegations

Today, the voice-acting community is reconciling itself with disturbing new reports. This week, the anime and gaming fandoms were laid out by allegations involving Elliot Gindi, a voice actor from Genshin Impact and the Pokemon anime. Statements and screenshots hit the Internet detailing the actor's alleged misconduct with fans. And now, voice actors across the board are speaking out on the issue.

For those unaware of the situation, it unfolded this week after Gindi made a post on Twitter apologizing for their interactions with fans. It didn't take long for social media to learn about those encounters as a Google Document was released by one of Gindi's former Twitch/Discord mods. They collected screenshots and conversation details from netizens who are now accusing the voice actor of inappropriate behavior.

With nearly 10 million views, the Google Doc became a hot topic on social media, and you can read it for yourself here. Please note the contents inside are sensitive, so read with caution.

Gindi's apology on Twitter confirmed the conversations were real and that they crossed a line. However, there were a few notable denials. Gindi says they did not knowingly pursue any fans who were underage or refuse to use anyone's proper pronouns. Allegations of such have been laid upon Gindi in the Google Doc.

Now, the voice-acting community is speaking out, and you can find plenty of reactions from Gindi's colleagues below. At this time, there is no telling whether the actor will have their roles recast. Gindi played several minor roles in Pokemon Journeys' dub but is best known for voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact.