Voltron 40th Anniversary Playmates Box Set Includes 5 Transformable Lions

The original Voltron: Defender of the Universe animated series is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and Playmates is all over it with a a set that includes 5 transformable, articulated lions that can be combined to form a 16-inch, classic Voltron figure. What's more, it features over 60 different phrases and sound effects as well as accessories for each lion. Naturally, he Blazing Sword and Spinning Laser Blade are also included for the completed Voltron.

While Voltron figures of this type have been released before, the Playmates set is priced at $109.99. That's fairly reasonable when compared to some more elaborate versions that have retailed for as much as $700. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping. It will arrive on your doorstep this November, and you won't be charged until its on the way.

Will Voltron Get a Live-Action Movie?

The Voltron franchise began back in 1984 following the release of several hit Toei Animation anime series. Specifically, the anime Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV were used by World Event Productions to create an entirely new series. By combining the unrelated anime properties, Voltron was created with help from an all-new English dub.Voltron was a hit upon its release, and its anime roots helped usher more Japanese media to the United States. A slew of series have tackled the IP since the '80s including Netflix's hit revival Voltron: Legendary Defender. A live-action Voltron film has been rumored for years now, but it's been all quiet since reports surfaced in 2022 that Amazon was a top bidder for the project.