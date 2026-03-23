Want More Solo Leveling? This New 2026 Anime Could Do The Trick

Solo Leveling isn’t going to be coming back with new episodes of the anime anytime soon, but a new anime coming later this Summer could be the perfect way to scratch that itch. Solo Leveling had one of the most explosive anime debuts in recent memory, but it was an even bigger deal for Korean webcomics. While we have gotten to see them adapted into anime before, it wasn’t until Solo Leveling that fans really got to see their potential. But there’s a new anime coming later this year looking to follow in those steps.

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Tomb Raider King is a brand new Korean produced anime series based on SANG’s original webcomic release, and it looks to feature a main character who also starts to tap into otherworldly powers the more he begins to hunt down relics that appear around the world. It’s not the same kind of story as Solo Leveling, but hopefully it’s going to hit the same marks as teased by what’s seen in the first trailer and poster for the anime you can see below.

Tomb Raider King Anime Confirms July 2026 Release With Trailer

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Tomb Raider King will be making its debut in Japan sometime in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Produced by Kadokawa, the new anime is a Korean animated project with Seung Wook Woo directing and writing its scripts for STUDIO EEK. Hyun-Jung Lee will be serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo will also be a chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim will be composing the music.

Tomb Raider King will be releasing with a Japanese language dub, and stars the likes of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryoga Goriki, Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara, Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha. The opening theme for the anime will be titled “Showdown” as performed by QWER, a Korean pop group that is offering their very first song for an anime series (complete with Japanese lyrics too). But while it has similarities with Solo Leveling, it does offer some cool ways to stand out.

What Is Tomb Raider King About?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Originally created by SANG with Kakao’s digital platforms in 2016, you can catch up with Tomb Raider King‘s original webcomic releases with Tapas. The series does have a much different kind of tone than Solo Leveling because while it features a main character with an advantage over the rest of the world, it comes under duress. Introducing a world where mysterious tombs appeared all over, special relics can be found that give explorers special abilities.

But when Ryoga is sent into a tomb and betrayed by his employer, he’s sent 15 years back into the past as the only one with the knowledge of where all the best relics are. Thus the series is about him using that knowledge to his advantage, and grow stronger than everyone else to get revenger. That darker take on the idea really might be the energy fans missing Solo Leveling need to get through 2026.

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