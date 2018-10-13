‘The War of the Worlds’ Receives New Manga Adaptation

A new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds is here, but it might not be what you expect, because it’s a manga.

Specifically, the new adaptation is written by Iharasai with art from Hitotsu Yokoshima. It recently debuted in Enterbrain’s Comic Beam 100. It isn’t the first time the story has been adapted, and most folks will likely recall the 2005 film War of the Worlds which starred Tom Cruise, and it isn’t even the first time it’s been adapted into a manga.

Here’s how Enterbrain describes the series on its website, with the caveat that we’ve used Google to translate it from Japanese to English:

“It is the starting point of invasion SF and it is the top. That historic masterpiece was converted into a cartoon of miracles! A huge object dropped in 1901 Maybury, England. It was the beginning of the end that invited the world to ruin.”

The new manga’s first chapter, which is available in the 13th issue of Comic Beam 100 now, apparently covers a photographer meeting an alien and its craft while out on delivery.

The original 1898 novel follows a sudden Martian invasion from the perspective of two unnamed brothers. After much of the world is conquered in the book, the Martians eventually lose thanks to their inability to fight off the germs of Earth. Though the details often change throughout the various adaptations, the reason for the Martian defeat is typically the same.

[H/T Anime News Network]