One Piece, Toriko, and More Join Tubi TV Catalog

As anime continues to boom both overseas and here in the United States, the advent of streaming has become vital for consumers. From Netflix to Crunchyroll and Funimation, there are tons of sites out there wanting to entice fans with their fan collection. Now, it seems Tubi TV is joining the list of competitors, and it is doing so with a slew of newly added titles.

Recently, the streaming service confirmed it has struck a deal with Toei Animation to bring several titles to its service. A total of six shows are joining including hits like One Piece and Toriko. You can check out the full list of incoming anime below:

Dr. Slump

Saint Seiya - Hades

One Piece

Toriko

GeGeGe no Kitarō

Slam Dunk

Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō

The shows will be streamed with English subtitles, so dubbed fans may be a little disappointed by the license. However, it is hard to deny the kind of consumer power this haul gives to Tubi TV. Toei Animation is one of the biggest companies working with anime in Japan. From Dragon Ball to Slam Dunk, the brand has worked on some of the best anime to date, so this license can only mean good things to come. In fact, the streaming service has also secured streaming rights for several One Piece specials such as 3D2Y, Episode of Sabo, Adventure in Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue, and Episode of Skypiea.

Clearly, Tubi TV is hitting up fans with some truly impressive content, so fans will want to take a look. It isn't every day you can watch Dr. Slump subbed in the United States, so maybe check out the series if just for Akira Toriyama's sake.

HT - ANN