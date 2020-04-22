Is Netflix Going to Stream Dragon Ball Z Soon?

✖

Dragon Ball fans aren't afraid to share their love for the franchise, and that means they will go the distance if it means they can watch the show. A slew of streaming networks have managed to bring Dragon Ball to their catalog, but it has been absent from one of the biggest. Netflix has yet to grab the attention of Toei Animation in the U.S., but that could change before long.

For those who did not know, some big news went live from Netflix earlier today. The site confirmed it will begin streaming the first two arcs of One Piece this year. June will mark the premiere of the Blue East and Alabasta arcs, so you can see why fans are stoked. But the most important thing about the deal has to do with the studio behind One Piece.

After all, the studio who takes care of One Piece is the same one who deals with Dragon Ball. Toei Animation is one of the top production studios for anime, and it oversees a bunch of top-tier titles. One Piece might be a long-running work under the studio, but Dragon Ball is the most internationally recognized.

Of course, the addition of One Piece to Netflix's U.S. service could mean big things for the site. If the site has opened up connections with Toei in this market, it means Dragon Ball might be able to work out a deal with Netflix. The company does stream Dragon Ball Z in Japan, but it has not made its way to the U.S. market. If you look up the U.S. catalog, there is no Dragon Ball available, but there are a couple landing pages for Dragon Ball Z films on the site. So if there was going to be a time for the show to hit Netflix U.S., then it would be sooner rather than later.

