Will Netflix Begin Streaming Dragon Ball Z Soon?

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest anime out there, and fans have long asked why the series has kept away from Netflix in the States. With countries like Japan having added the show, questions arose over when Son Goku might join the streaming giant, but the fandom has had zero luck spotting Dragon Ball to date. However, it seems like that could be changing thanks to one anime’s upcoming arrival to the site. It will not be long before Toei Animation’s prodigy One Piece hits Netflix, and fans are wondering if the deal could mean big things for the Saiyan race moving forward.

For those who did not know, some big news went live from Netflix earlier today. The site confirmed it will begin streaming the first two arcs of One Piece this year. June will mark the premiere of the Blue East and Alabasta arcs, so you can see why fans are stoked. But the most important thing about the deal has to do with the studio behind One Piece.

After all, the studio who takes care of One Piece is the same one who deals with Dragon Ball. Toei Animation is one of the top production studios for anime, and it oversees a bunch of top-tier titles. One Piece might be a long-running work under the studio, but Dragon Ball is the most internationally recognized.

Of course, the addition of One Piece to Netflix’s U.S. service could mean big things for the site. If the site has opened up connections with Toei in this market, it means Dragon Ball might be able to work out a deal with Netflix. The company does stream Dragon Ball Z in Japan, but it has not made its way to the U.S. market. If you look up the U.S. catalog, there is no Dragon Ball available, but there are a couple landing pages for Dragon Ball Z films on the site. So if there was going to be a time for the show to hit Netflix U.S., then it would be sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Netflix's latest release? Do you think Dragon Ball could join the network?