My Adventures with Superman Episode 7 Promo Released

My Adventures with Superman is gearing up for its final slate of episodes as Lois and Clark are now closer than ever before, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 7 ahead of its premiere! My Adventures with Superman has been steadily introducing fans to a brand new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen with its first season, and their relationship has been dramatically different in the episodes thus far to coincide with all of the new differences each of the characters have gone through for the anime inspired take on the DC Comics stories.

My Adventures with Superman has brought Lois and Clark closer together following their fallout in Episode 5, and now the two of them are getting ready for their first actual date. But as Clark quickly realizes in the promo for Episode 7 of the series, his role as Superman is going to keep interfering and make sure that he and Lois don't get to have the uneventful date he was hoping for. You can check out the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 7 as shared by Swimpedia on YouTube:

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Episode 7

My Adventures with Superman Episode 7 is titled "Kiss Kiss Fall In Portal," and will be airing on Adult Swim this Thursday, August 10th at midnight EST. It's teased as such, "Clark tries to plan a normal date without any Superman problems – but gets interrupted when Mr. Mxyzptlk sweeps him, Jimmy, and Lois into a high-stakes, multiverse-hoping chase!" My Adventures with Superman also streams on Max the day after initial release, and encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing.

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim begins to tease My Adventures with Superman as such, "My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet."

The synopsis continues with, "The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

What are you hoping to see in My Adventures with Superman's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!