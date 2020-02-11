Weathering With You Has Gotten an Actual Porn Parody

There are some things the world doesn’t need. In the last decade, the public has seen the rise of all kinds of stuff we could have done without. Time and again, reports herald the coming of TV projects or movies we do not need… and this is another one. After all, it turns out Weathering With You has a porn parody, and we wish we were kidding.

For those who do not know, Weathering With You is one of anime’s biggest movies nowadays, and it is all thanks to Makoto Shinkai. The visionary director helped bring the film to life last year, and it wowed everyone who nabbed a ticket. These days, Weathering With You stands up to Shinkai’s previous film Your Name in terms of popularity, so it was just a matter of time before someone made it NSFW.

According to the online retailer J-LIST, it has gotten its hands on copies of Weathering With You‘s porn parody. We cannot even put the film title’s name here as it is a bit gratuitous, but you can – well – check it out on J-LIST.

The porn parody is region-free and stars adult actress Aoi Kururugi. At 120 minutes long, the parody takes the innocent idea of Weathering With You and makes it all about sex. The film seems Kururugi play a mysterious heroine with the ability to arouse men with a single prayer. And since this film is strictly for 18+ viewers, you can imagine what happens after the heroine finishes praying.

You might be surprised to see this parody for sale, but it is not the first to tackle Shinkai’s work. Years ago, a similar film was made for Your Name titled Your Rope, and the NSFW movie focused heavily on shibari.

Weathering With You is officialy described as such, “”The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”