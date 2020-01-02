Weathering With You Reveals Massive End-of-Year Gross

Weathering With You may not have opened in the West as of yet, with it hitting theaters as part of a special event on January 15th and 16th, with a nation-wide release taking place on the 17th, but that isn’t stopping the film from bringing in big profits in the East. Having already opened in Japan, the latest film from creator Makoto Shinkai has managed to exceed over $100 million USD in terms of profits to close out 2019.

Anime News Network shared the update that Weathering With You has been climbing the charts during its theatrical run in Japan, with the animated movie easily becoming the highest grossing domestic film for 2019, ahead of the likes of Detective Conan, Kingdom, and One Piece: Stampede!

Weathering With You is the spiritual successor to Shinkai’s previous work, Your Name, following a pair of young lovers where one of the partners just so happens to be able to control the weather thanks to some supernatural abilities. With distributors GKIDS looking to make a splash in North America for its release, the film hopes to hit the same levels of success of Your Name, if not push further in terms of profitable ticket sales here in the West.

Weathering With You is currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that the movie will be hitting the same level of critical success as its predecessor. Fathom Events will be bringing the film to theaters on January 15th and 16th, as it has done with many other anime movies in the past, most recently with the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

What do you think of Weathering With You hitting these high numbers during its theatrical run in Japan? Will you be seeing this animated film when it drops into theaters this month?

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”