Where to Read Solo Leveling After Season 2’s Finale

Solo Leveling Season 2 is the most popular anime of the Winter 2025 lineup. The series sprints at full speed, featuring several arcs from the manhwa and highlighting Jinwoo’s growth as one of the most powerful Hunters. After months of hiding his true ability, Jinwoo finally decides to get his rank retested, and to everyone’s surprise, he becomes the tenth S-Rank Hunter of Korea. The final arc of the season focused on Jeju Island, the most intense and brutal arc of the story so far. While Jinwoo initially refuses to join the raid, he sends some of his shadows along with the Hunters in case things take a turn for the worse.

His fears weren’t unfounded, as he had to switch places with one of his shadows and fight the Ant King, the most powerful villain shown in the anime yet. Defeating the Ant King wasn’t difficult for Jinwoo, but the real trouble happens afterward as he is unable to heal Haein Cha. He temporarily makes Gyu-Byung Min his shadow and saves her, and then proceeds to defeat the rest of the monsters. The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as it introduces two mysterious monsters. If you are planning to read the manhwa from where the anime ends, then here’s the chapter you should start from.

Which Solo Leveling Chapter to Read After Season 2 Finale?

Solo Leveling Season 2 adapts the manhwa till Chapter 110, with a few scenes excluded to wrap up the arc. However, the last scene of Jinwoo entering another Red Gate is from Chapter 110, after he returns from meeting an important character. The character will be introduced in Season 3 and will unravel the true nature of Jinwoo’s powers as the Shadow Monarch. We recommend reading the manhwa from Chapter 108 since the anime removes a few character introductions. The rain scene inside the Red Gate happens at the end of the Recruitment Arc, which will likely be fully adapted in the third season.

After Jinwoo’s fight against the Ant King and his Shadow Army, showcasing their skills while killing the ant monsters on Jeju Island, he has become globally popular. Hunters like him are quite rare, so even foreign guilds are hoping to recruit him. Jinwoo meets a few people from an American Guild, but as expected, he refuses their offer since he already plans to open up a guild by himself. Season 3 will bring a lot more plot twists as compared to the first two seasons. You can read the manhwa on the official app/website of Tapas or Tappytoon.