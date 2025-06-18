Wit Studio Really Just Made a Google Play Isekai Before the One Piece Remake

Google has shared a new Japanese commercial promoting its Google Play app on Android. What makes this new commercial special is that acclaimed company Wit Studio, the same corporation behind Attack on Titan, animates it. The footage is a quick 15-second commercial featuring bright and beautiful colors, as well as fluid animation, hallmarks of Wit. The footage takes place in a utopian future where buildings are modeled after Google products and colors. A lone person is in their dark and dreary apartment room before a bear, decked out in Google Play’s red, blue, green, and yellow, showers their room to match the city.

The person’s phone transforms into one of those gaming controllers that make your phone look like a Nintendo Switch, with detachable buttons and thumbsticks on the side. “Insomnia” by Japanese singer Eve plays over the commercial, giving the impression that the footage is like an opening for an anime. Eve is a popular singer best known for his opening music for Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and My Hero Academia. “Insomnia” is fast-paced and energetic, matching the vibrant animation of the short. Wit Studio’s Google Play animation is one of the most visually interesting commercials that Google has ever released, hopefully to draw in more anime fans.

What Is Wit Studio Working on Now?

Wit Studios’ most recent projects include My Deer Friend Nokotan, Suicide Squad Isekai, and Yaiba: Samurai Legend. The company is currently working on the fourth season of the Ascendance of a Bookworm, taking over animation duties from Ajiado. Netflix also announced that the studio is working on a remake of The One Piece, covering the first half of the manga. The original One Piece anime from Toei Animation is still running, but it has been over two decades since the early episodes were created. It’s time for the early parts of the anime to receive an update, especially since the Toei One Piece is over one thousand episodes long.

Despite the live-action adaptation being marketed heavily by Netflix, there has been no major news on the remake since it was announced. It’s likely Wit Studios is working on the series, yet progress has likely been slow so that the remake can match the same quality that made the company famous. Animation takes a while, so it’s unknown how long it will take for Wit Studios to release its version of the iconic series. Concept art of the show has been released online, giving fans some indication of what the series will look like.