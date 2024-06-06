Witch Hat Atelier Confirms Crunchyroll Ties Ahead of Special Update

Witch Hat Atelier is unlike any other manga. Created by Kamome Shirahama, the Kodansha title is nothing short of gorgeous. For years, the whimsical series has roped in fans from across the globe, and they have all been waiting on its anime. A couple of years ago, Kodansha confirmed Witch Hat Atelier was getting an anime, and now it seems Crunchyroll has swooped up the series.

After all, the streaming service announced this week it is bringing Witch Hat Atelier to Anime Expo 2024. Crunchyroll will put the series center stage next month in Los Angeles, so it seems Witch Hat Atelier will stream on Crunchyroll. Hopefully, the panel will give fans a first look at the anime as we've waited years for an update, and fans are dying to know what studio is overseeing the project.

If you are not familiar with Witch Hat Atelier, the fantasy series got its start in July 2016, and it has been an impressive hit since day one. Shirahama earned praise for their soft aesthetic as they brought a young girl named Coco to life who wants nothing more than to be a witch. Despite being born with no magical abilities, Coco is not willing to give up her dreams, and her life is turned upside when a witch named Quifrey sees a spark of potential in the girl.

If you want to check out Witch Hat Atelier, the manga is published in English by Kodansha, so you can find it on the K Manga app. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch...until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she's never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody "knows" might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem..."

Are you ready to see Witch Hat Atelier hit television?