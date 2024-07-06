Witch Hat Atelier Creator Breaks Silence on the Anime

Like Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Witch Hat Atelier is a manga series that has grown quite popular even before receiving an anime adaptation. Luckily, Anime Expo revealed to fans that they won’t need to wait long as Bug Films will be animating Coco’s story in 2025. Following the earth-shattering announcement, Witch Hat Atelier creator Kamome Shirahama had some thoughts to share about the anime arrival of the beloved fantasy world.

Much like Black Clover, the upcoming anime adaptation from Bug Films sees its protagonist bereft of magic but looking to achieve her dream of sorcery all the same. Coco wants nothing more than to be a witch and it’s going to be quite a difficult task to get her own supernatural abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kamome Shirahama Talks Witch Hat Atelier Anime

The creator of Witch Hat Atelier, Kamome Shirahama, had this to say about their manga finally getting the chance to shine on the small screen in 2025, “I drew this story as I wanted, hoping it would reach those few who wanted to see, but before I knew it, the story found support from so many people that it has finally been made into an anime. It is all thanks to the support of our readers that we have been able to expand the world of Witch Hat Atelier. Thank you. I’m so excited to finally be able to share my excitement with you all. Everyone involved with this production, including the director, understands their work very well and digs deep into the world. Witch Hat Atelier is a story about magic and wizards, so seeing its art on paper come to life is truly magical. I look forward to the magic of anime which is created when the skill and passion of many combine.”

If you have yet to dive into the world of Witch Hat Atelier, the English iteration of the manga is available via Kodansha. Here’s how the publisher describes the series, “In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

Want to stay up to date on Coco’s quest to become a witch? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Witch Hat Atelier.

Via X