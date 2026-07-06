Witch Hat Atelier Is All Set For New Stories Ahead of Season 2

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is almost over as fans prepare themselves for the upcoming Summer lineup. While 2026 has been one of the most interesting years for anime fans, the anticipated debut of Witch Hat Atelier stole all the spotlight. The anime was supposed to premiere last year but was delayed due to production issues. The wait was worth it as studio BUG FILMS didn’t compromise on the animation quality. It became one of the highest-rated anime in recent years and even helped popularize the manga even further.

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The anime is based on a manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since July 2016. The first season of the anime was scheduled for 13 episodes, streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. It’s also available on Netflix in select regions in Asia. Following its exciting run for several weeks, releasing one incredible episode after another, the anime’s first season reached its conclusion on June 22nd, 2026.

Will There Be a Witch Hat Atelier Season 2?

Image courtesy of Bug Flims

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they make their debut, and it’s where you can currently catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season (with both Japanese and English language versions available). It will likely be featuring a returning production staff and cast from the first season, but that’s yet to be confirmed as of this time.

But with so many details still yet to be revealed for the next season, it gives you plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Witch Hat Atelier’s debut season really took fans by surprise, but there was probably no bigger surprise than the fact that the season ended in the midst of a pretty wicked cliffhanger. And as teased by this first look at the second season, we’re going to see the immediate fallout of that cliffhanger. That’s only the beginning, however.

What to Expect From Witch Hat Atelier Season 2?

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier ended its first season in the middle of an attack in the Serpentback Cave, and this first look at what’s next teases that Qifrey is going to be fighting his hardest to keep his apprentices alive. But the biggest tease from the trailer is the dark new look for Coco towards the end of it. This is clear that she’s going to be tapping into a new well of power that she might not have enough control over, and that’s only going to make things more complicated in the coming season.

One of the best aspects of Witch Hat Atelier‘s debut season was the fact that it had been gradually building up the fact that there was something much darker lurking within this world of magic, and Coco had unknowingly stepped right into the thick of it for some unknown reason. It seems we’ll finally see what that reason is in the coming season, so fans will want to keep an eye out for what’s next.

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