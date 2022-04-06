Witch Hat Atelier Celebrates Anime Announcement with New Art

Countless manga have made the leap from the printed page to the small screen, with any number of stories made in Japan eventually receiving anime adaptations. Recently, a major manga that has yet to receive a television show of its own in Witch Hat Atelier has been confirmed to have an anime of its own in the works, with the creator of the magical manga taking the opportunity to celebrate the news with some stunning new art of the main characters of the series.

Witch Hat Atelier is a darker series than it seems on its face if you haven’t experienced the journey of Coco, with the series beginning with the would-be witch accidentally casting a spell that trapped her moth in a prison of stone. Setting off to find a cure, the story expands from there and has so far given fans nine volumes of its manga since first debuting thanks to manga publishers Kodansha. Currently, while a new anime series has been announced, a company has yet to be attached to the property though there certainly are plenty of animation houses that would fit perfectly in bringing this supernatural story to the small screen.

Creator Kamome Shirama took to their Official Twitter Account to share the new art that helps celebrate the confirmation that the manga would be receiving its own anime adaptation:

https://twitter.com/shirahamakamome/status/1511346886284029956

If you’ve never experienced the magical tale of Witch Hat Atelier, the official description for the manga series reads as such:

“In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: she wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch … until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

Are you hyped for the anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier? What other manga do you think deserve an anime adaptation that have yet to receive one?