Witch Watch Anime Reveals Staff, Voice Cast

Witch Watch is helping to kick off the next wave of Shonen Jump anime adaptations next year, and the anime has revealed the staff and voice cast behind it all. Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch manga series has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 2021, and fans might have seen other manga within its generation already making their respective anime adaptation debuts this year. But thankfully, this wave of new anime is far from over as Kenta Shinohara’s own manga series is getting an anime scheduled for a release some time next year.

Following reports seemingly teasing it, Witch Watch has officially announced it will be premiering in 2025. The first additions to the voice cast for the Witch Watch anime include the likes of Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao, Kohei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, and Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo. These five characters play a key role in the series’ first set of wacky adventures, and form the main cast we’ll be following throughout the rest of the series as well when Witch Watch makes its full anime debut next Spring. You can get refreshed on the anime’s announcement trailer below.

What Is Witch Watch?

Witch Watch is currently scheduled to make its debut some time next April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing the series together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music.

If you wanted to check out Kenta Shinohara’s original Witch Watch manga before the new anime releases, you can find the latest chapters of the series for free (with the rest of the catalog with a paid subscription) with both Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. They tease the manga as such, “Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.”