Witch Watch Anime Is Getting an Early Release in Theaters

Witch Watch is the next big Weekly Shonen Jump TV anime adaptation to be making its debut this year, and GKIDS is hosting an early watch party for the anime in theaters ahead of its full premiere this Spring. Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch is currently one of the steadier hits within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Much like the creator’s previous work, Sket Dance, Witch Watch features episodic adventures with its wacky core cast that only expands further with each new chapter. Now the series’ magic is finally going to be making its way to the anime world later this Spring.

While Witch Watch isn’t set to make its TV anime debut until later this April, GKIDS is actually bringing the series to fans early with a special “Witch Watch: Watch Party.” Beginning on March 16th, GKIDS will be bringing the first three episodes of the new anime straight to theaters ahead of its full premiere later this April. Screening locations have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the trailer for “Witch Watch: Watch Party” in the video above and special poster below.

What Is Witch Watch?

GKIDS hosting the first three episodes of the new anime is a pretty big deal as it was quite the success for Dandadan last year. This should go to show how big of a series Witch Watch actually is despite the fact that the manga is a relatively quiet hit for Shonen Jump. Kenta Shinohara first launched Witch Watch within the magazine in 2021, and has since gone on to release nearly 200 chapters as of the time of this publication with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The series introduces fans to Morihito, an ogre who is set to become the familiar to his childhood friend, a young witch named Nico. When she comes to live with him so that he can protect her, the two of them soon start their daily lives filled with magic misadventures as Nico uses her spells and continues to explore her powers. Set to make its premiere some time in April as part of Spring 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date.

What to Know for Witch Watch Anime

When Witch Watch makes its full premiere in April, the anime will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Confirmed to run for two consecutive cours of episodes for its debut season, Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing Witch Watch’s new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music.

The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao, Mikako Komatsu as Yuri Makuwa, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino, Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu Kiyomiya.

GKIDS teases what to expect from Witch Watch as such, “Morihito Otogi, a high school student who comes from a lineage of ogres, enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico’s magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats.”