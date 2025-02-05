Witch Watch Anime Stacks Voice Cast Ahead of Premiere

Witch Watch is the next major series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to be getting its official anime debut later this year, and now the anime is really stacking up its voice cast with some new additions ahead of its premiere. Witch Watch is one of the big franchises leading the new wave of releases hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the anime is really going to make its mark with a big voice cast behind it all. Helping matters is the fact that this series is packed with lots of wild and kooky characters, so there’s going to be a lot to look out for.

Witch Watch will be premiering later this Spring, but a new update from the anime has revealed more additions to the voice cast to help flesh it out. As expected, this new batch is full of some wacky character types that are found in Nico and Morihito’s school. The new additions include Miyuki Sawashiro as Ibara Ibu, Jun Fukuyama as Yuzuru Kenmochi, Rie Kugimiya as Syrup, Misaki Kuno as Kuromitsu, Noriko Hidaka as Riro Takumi, Kenta Miyake as Burst, Jun Fukushima as Kyoki Saiko, and Hikaru Midorikawa as Daiki Sakai Mk.II. Check out the new wave of character designs below.

Bibury Animation Studios

What Is Witch Watch?

Originally created by Kenta Shinohara for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2021, Witch Watch introduces fans to Morihito Otogi, an ogre who needs to guard over a childhood friend of his as she becomes a full witch, Nico Wakatsuki. The series is fully of wacky shenanigans every week, and now the anime is planning to bring all of that wackiness to life. Confirmed to run for two consecutive cours of episodes for its debut season, Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing Witch Watch’s new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music.

These new additions to the cast join the previously announced main core cast of Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao, Mikako Komatsu as Yuri Makuwa, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino, Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu Kiyomiya.

Where to Watch Witch Watch

As for when fans will be able to check it out, Witch Watch is currently scheduled to release some time in April as part of the upcoming Spring 2025 anime schedule. The series has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the anime will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll when it makes its debut. But if you’re hoping to see the new anime before it comes to screens in April, GKIDS will actually be hosting an early theatrical premiere in March.

“Witch Watch: Watch Party” will be featuring the first three episodes in theaters with a special screening release in March 13th, and this will be the first opportunity fans will get to see the new anime. GKIDS teases what to expect from the anime as such, “Morihito Otogi, a high school student who comes from a lineage of ogres, enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico’s magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats.”