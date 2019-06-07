Wonder Woman’s Golden Armor Gets Turned Into The Most Dangerous Yu-Gi-Oh Cards

With the recently released poster for the upcoming sequel to DC’s favorite amazon, Wonder Woman 1984 gave us a new look at Wonder Woman’s gold armor she’ll be wearing during the film. Seemingly inspired by the armor worn during the futuristic DC comic, Kingdom Come, the costume certainly shows that Diana of Themyscira is ready for battle. One fan comically thought that the amazon’s new armor looked a bit like a certain duel monster from the anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! and decided to put this theory to the test.

Twitter User UberKryptonian re-imagined Diana’s new suit as that of the Yu-Gi-Oh! cards which made up “Exodia the Forbidden One” to hilarious results:

In the card game of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Exodia is an ancient Egyptian God who is made up of five different cards. Each of these series of cards represents a different part of the creature’s body. Once a player has managed to collect all five in their hand, they can lay down the cards, putting together Exodia and immediately win the game. In the anime, this is quite the dramatic feat and manages to allow the protagonist of the series, Yugi Moto, to win some needed matches early on in the series.

What do you think of this amalgam between Diana and Exodia? Are you excited to see the upcoming sequel to the Warner Brothers' superhero success?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC movies also include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.