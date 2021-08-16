World Trigger Confirms Season 3 Release Date With New Trailer

✖

World Trigger has confirmed its release date for Season 3 of the anime with a cool new trailer! Following the massive 70 plus episode order for its debut season, there had been a few years of waiting before Daisuke Ashihara's original action series came back for its much anticipated second season. Although the second season (which had made its debut during the Winter 2021 anime schedule earlier this year) was nowhere near as long as the first, one of the big announcements was that a third was planned for a quick return during the Fall 2021 schedule.

Now we have finally gotten our first look at World Trigger's third season with its first trailer, and it teases some of the big fights coming our way for Yuma Kuga and the other heroes. World Trigger will officially returning for Season 3 of the anime on October 9th, and the third season will feature a returning staff and cast. You can check out the trailer below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

"World Trigger" Season 3 PV. pic.twitter.com/LlvyjUPDBC — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 15, 2021

For another good look at the third season of the series, you can check out the most recent key visual below as well:

The episode order for the third season has yet to be confirmed, but there's a good chance it will be sticking around for a single cour much like the second. We'll know for sure soon enough as the Fall 2021 schedule is fast approaching! But what do you think of the first trailer for World Trigger's third season? Will you be tuning into the new episodes when they premiere this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!