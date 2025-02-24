One of Nickelodeon’s Best Animated Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming Soon

One of Nickelodeon’s best animated movies is finally going to be available for streaming soon as The Fairly OddParents’ first ever movie is coming to Paramount+ next month. The Fairly OddParents is one of the most successful animated franchises to ever release with Nickelodeon, and the series has enjoyed that success with all sorts of feature films, crossover events, sequels, reboots, live-action adaptations and more throughout its tenure. It really got off to one of the best possible starts too with a special TV movie release that ended up being one of the best stories ever told in The Fairly OddParents franchise.

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe! was the very first made for TV movie that The Fairly OddParents ever crafted. Released during the third season of the animated series, this marked the first anniversary of Timmy Turner being able to keep his Fairy Godparents a secret. He was gifted a special muffin to help celebrate, but soon its power send the world into all kinds of chaos as it falls into different kinds of hands. Now fans will be able to check it out as many times as they want when it hits Paramount+ beginning on March 5th (as revealed through their streaming listings for March 2025).

What Is The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe!?

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe! was first released on Nickelodeon back in 2003, and was the first special ever made for the animated series. This film was the length of about three regular episodes and introduced a whole bunch of cool ideas. Fairy World celebrated the fact that Timmy Turner was able to keep his Fairy Godparents secret for an entire year, and thus gave him a special wish granting muffin to help celebrate. Taking a bite meant that you could wish whatever you want without Fairies, and it was free from the standard rules seen in the usual TV series.

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe! even brought Crocker completely into the chaos for the first real time. While he was always one of Timmy’s biggest foes as he was always trying to catch his Fairy Godparents, Crocker was able to get a hold of the muffin and change the world with one of his wishes. It was the kind of scope that The Fairly OddParents had never done to that point, and it was a sign of the kind of huge events that would be coming years later.

What’s Next for The Fairly OddParents?

The Fairly OddParents might have ended its original run years ago, but the franchise has been living on with a brand new reboot series, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. This new take on the franchise made its debut with Nickelodeon last year, and introduced a brand new character who has Cosmo and Wanda as her Fairy Godparents after Timmy Turner. It was soon confirmed to be an official sequel series with a few cameos from each of the characters from the original series that have aged into adulthood.

It’s yet to be revealed whether or not this reboot series will be continued with a second season as one has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. But as The Fairly OddParents continues to be one of the most successful franchises in Nickelodeon’s history, it’s highly likely that we’ll see the franchise continue in some form someday whether it’s through new episodes of the reboot or something else. For now, it’s time to check out this The Fairly OddParents movie once it starts streaming with Paramount+.