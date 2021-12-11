xxxHOLIC Live-Action Movie First-Look Revealed

In the past few years, we’ve seen plenty of live-action anime adaptations that have attempted to put a new spin on some classic animated franchises. With Netflix attempting to do so recently with its version of Cowboy Bebop, anime fans were stunned when it was announced that the series wouldn’t be returning for a second season. However, the show must go on and anime series xxxHolic is set to get a live-action movie of its own.

The world of the supernatural in anime is one that is often linked to action series, with the likes of Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Shaman King being prime examples of properties that will normally employ spirits and demons when it comes to the challenges that their characters must face. With xxxHolic, the series instead focuses on the young man Kimihiro Watanuki who visits a witch named Yuko Ichihara in hopes of freeing himself from his ability to see ghosts. With the manga having come to a close in 2017 and the anime doing the same years before, this upcoming film makes for quite the revival.

The official Twitter Account for the xxxHolic live-action film gave fans a brand new look at the cast of characters which are set to arrive on the big screen in Japan in April of next year:

If you haven’t had the opportunity to dive into the story of xxxHolic, the official description for the supernatural anime property reads as such:

“Watanuki Kimihiro is haunted by visions of ghosts and spirits. Seemingly by chance, he encounters a mysterious witch named Yuuko, who claims she can help. In desperation, he accepts, but realizes that he’s just been tricked into working for Yuuko in order to pay off the cost of her services. Soon he’s employed in her little shop—a job which turns out to be nothing like his previous work experience! Most of Yuuko’s customers live in Japan, but Yuuko and Watanuki are about to have some unusual visitors named Sakura and Syaoran from a land called Clow…”

