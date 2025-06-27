Yaiba: Samurai Legend Prepares For Anime’s Return With New Preview

After a very successful 3 months of what could end up as one of the best anime remakes in recent years, Yaiba: Samurai Legend is gearing up to continue for yet another cour after a new trailer for what’s to come has been unveiled. The anime has taken everyone by surprise, not just because of how faithful of an adaptation it has been, but most importantly, by how absolutely gorgeous and dynamic the animation and visuals have been, and the series is yet another hit to the massive portfolio of Wit Studio.

As revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime, a new trailer for the second cour of the season has been revealed, and it is scheduled to start airing this Saturday, on June 28, 2025. Blue Encount (My Hero Academia, Gintama, Banana Fish) will be performing the new opening theme titled “Blade Kizuna ver”, and the ending theme will be titled “Action: and performed by Kairi Yagi (Undead Unluck). With 3 months of amazing content on the way, the hilarious and action-packed samurai tale is not pausing as it enters its second half of what is an amazing season so far.

Yaiba‘s Second Looks Amazing From The Trailer

Yaiba Kurogane, who was nurtured and trained in the jungle to become a genuine samurai, unexpectedly comes back to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who have a link to his father, Kenjuro. Sayaka Mine is frequently taken aback by Yaiba’s wild and untamed conduct. When Yaiba follows Sayaka to her school one day, he encounters Takeshi Onimaru, a talented kendo practitioner. Their competition sparks a significant series of events, reviving two legendary swords: the Fujinken (Wind God’s Sword) and the Raijinken (Thunder God’s Sword). These ancient blades, connected to a long-lost truth, are once again set into motion.

From the studio behind Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, and Takahiro Hasui, the remake was announced to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Gosho Aoyama’s other work, Detective Conan, which is his biggest and most influential one yet. Although the original Yaiba anime from 30 years was amazing in its own right, the remake is definitely shaping up to be the definitive way to experience the series, as it is taking advantage of the latest animation technology while staying true to the classic shonen feel of the original series and paying homage to it with many references and recreations.