Hell Teacher Nube Revival Hypes Summer Release With New Trailer

Hell Teacher Nube is coming back for a brand new revival series set in the modern day, and Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube has dropped a much fuller look at what to expect from this reboot with a new trailer, poster and more updates. Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is a brand new anime series now in the works taking on Sho Makura and Takeshi Okano’s original Weekly Shonen Jump manga from the early 1990s. This brand new take on the franchise will be updating its characters and settings to better fit in the modern day, and it won’t be long until fans get to see more of unleashed.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube will be making its debut in Japan sometime this July as part of the coming Summer 2025 anime schedule, and has dropped a cool new trailer to help celebrate. This is the fullest look at the new revival series yet, but that’s not all of the new updates either. Fans can get an even cooler look at the new take on the series with a new poster for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube that you can check out below as well. You can get a break down of the new voice cast and staff additions below too.

What to Know for Hell Teacher Nube Reboot Anime

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube will be premiering in July 2025 in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. Yasuyuki Oishi will be directing the anime for Studio KAI with Fumito Yamada as assistant director, Yoshiki Okusa is writing the anime’s scripts, Yu Yoshiyama will be designing the characters, and Evan Call will be composing the music. Ryotaro Okiayu will be headlining the cast as the titular “Nube,” Meisuke Nueno. The latest update has revealed the voice cast for each of his students.

Joining the voice cast for the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube revival anime are the likes of Ryoko Shiraishi as Hitoshi Tateno, Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa, Ryota Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura, Shiho Kokido as Makoto Kurita, Aya Endo as Ritsuko Takahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo, and Ai Kakuma as Yukime. Much of this cast can be seen in action with the latest trailer, so this new reboot series is really shaping up for its premiere.

Hell Teacher Nube Is Going Modern

Unfortunately for fans who might want to check out this classic series, this new reboot is going to be the only way to do it as Hell Teacher is largely unavailable on streaming platforms in North America. But original series writer Sho Makura teased how this would be a modern update for the franchise, “I am thrilled that we are getting a new anime adaptation in this Reiwa (modern) era. With the changing times and advancements in digital animation, the setting has been updated, and the students of Class 5-3 have been given a modern update. Please look forward to a completely new look while retaining all the charm of Nube.”

As for what to expect from the series overall, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is teased as such, “A number of inexplicable phenomena have been plaguing the town of Domori. In order to protect the town’s children, a new homeroom teacher known as ‘Nube’ arrives. Normally gentle and a bit outgoing, Nube has a secret side: he is, in fact, the only psychic teacher in Japan. Rumor also has it his left hand is possessed by a demon! Hell’s messenger of justice is here to take on the school’s seven mysteries, ghosts, and evil spirits attacking his students. This occultist action story starts now!”