Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Announced With Hilarious First Teaser: Watch

Ranma 1/2 has wrapped up the first season of its new remake anime series, and has announced that it’s coming back for Season 2 in the near future. Rumiko Takahashi’s classic franchises have been in the midst of a major comeback in the last few years as part of the celebration for publisher Shogakukan’s 100th anniversary. This began with a full new anime remake for Urusei Yatsura that ran for four full cours of episodes before it came to an end, and now Ranma 1/2 is in the middle of getting its own big anime remake treatment this Fall as well.

Ranma 1/2 brought the first cour of its new remake to an end with the rest of the also ending Fall 2024 anime schedule. But while there won’t be any more episodes for now, this remake will be continuing as it has also been announced that Ranma 1/2 will be returning for Season 2. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the second season of episodes as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the first teaser for the new season in the video above.

What to Know for Ranma 1/2 Season 2

Ranma 1/2 wrapped up the first season of its anime with 12 episodes under its belt, and with the introduction of the final member of the real core chaos group, Shampoo. Takahashi’s original Ranma 1/2 manga goes on for much longer after where this new remake comes to an end, and fans of the original anime have likely started to notice the smaller differences in the way this new remake tells its story compared to that first adaptation. Likely leading to a rather lengthy run before it’s all over if we are lucky to see it.

There is currently no release date or window set or Ranma 1/2 Season 2 as of the time of this publication, but it’s been an incredibly successful anime release. It’s been one of the top anime series streaming with Netflix this Fall (along with other hit debuts such as Dan Da Dan), so it’s no real surprise to see that the remake is going to continue. It’s yet to be revealed if Ranma 1/2 will have as long of a new anime as Urusei Yatsura, but there sure is plenty of material left to adapt for future anime shenanigans.

Where to Watch Ranma 1/2

If you wanted to catch up with the first season of the Ranma 1/2 anime remake, you can now find all 12 episodes of the series streaming with Netflix. It offers both a Japanese and English language dub, and the English dub features a brand new cast while the Japanese voice cast brings back many familiar names from the first anime release. Directed by Konosuke Uda for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music, Ranma 1/2 has already made waves.

This new remake found a way to successfully update some of the more outdated elements from the original Ranma 1/2 series for a modern audience, so the remake has plenty to offer for both new fans and fans of the classic anime and manga releases. And if this remake continues to be successful in the future, maybe some of Rumiko Takahashi’s other classics could get their own due time with a future remake too. But we’ll be seeing more when Ranma 1/2 finally returns to screens with its second season in the near future.