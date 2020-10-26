Inuyasha: Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for Yashahime

✖

Inuyasha remains one of anime's classics thanks to its timeless story and characters. Kagome and Inuyasha opened a gateway to anime for millions of fans worldwide, and the characters are back again with a sequel. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon made its debut earlier this year to the delight of fans everywhere. And at long last, the English dub cast for the series has been made official!

The announcement was shared by Funimation in a recent Twitter reveal with Viz Media. The pair are working on an English dub of the sequel that takes place more than a decade after Inuyasha. So far, the anime's three leads have been cast with some serious talent filling the roles.

Erica Mendez has been cast as Towa Higurashi while Kira Buckland will voice the girl's twin sister Setsuna. They two actress will be joined by Morgan Berry who has been tasked with voicing Moroha. At this time, no casting decisions have been made for returning characters like Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, or others. But as you can imagine, fans are hoping the dub's original cast will reprise their roles for this sequel.

Currently, Yashahime has rolled out four episodes with more to come. You can check out the series on streaming services such as Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can even check out the series' official synopsis below for more details on the sequel:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you think of this English cast? Do you like the Inuyasha sequel so far...?