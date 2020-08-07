Yashahime: Princess Half Demon Shares Release Date For Inuyasha Sequel

✖

With a new trailer taking us back into the world of Inuyasha with the upcoming anime series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the new series has been given a release date of this fall, letting fans know just when they can revisit this world of monsters and magic. The new series will explore the lives of the daughters of Inuyasha and his half brother Sesshomaru, a trio of warriors that have led very different lives from one another, with one of them being raised in the modern era by the brother of Kagome and returning to a world she no longer knows!

The series is set to debut on October 3rd of this year, surprising fans with a release date that is only months away. With the anime landscape being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, many franchises have been forced to push back their debuts of some of their biggest series and movies, with others having to delay their ongoing series in an effort to "flatten the curve" of the spreading of COVID-19. With Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon set to be released this fall, the arrival of the sequel to Inuyasha is definitely helping in setting a number of fans' minds at ease with this fresh new content!

A new piece of key art revealed the release date for the upcoming arrival of the anime sequel to Inuyasha of October 3rd as well as a breakdown of the old and new characters of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon:

(Photo: Sunrise Studio)

The official description for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon via Viz Media reads as such:

""The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

