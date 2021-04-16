Netflix's Yasuke Reveals Japanese Dub Cast with New Trailer

The Japanese cast of Netflix's new original anime series, Yasuke, has been revealed along with a new trailer! Netflix has been expanding their library of original anime projects quite a bit this year, and one of the new efforts features the return of Cannon Busters creator LeSean Thomas. Thomas is teaming up together with executive producer LaKeith Stanfield, musician Flying Lotus, and Studio MAPPA (the studio behind Attack on Titan's final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and much more) for a brand new anime series taking on the legend of the African samurai serving under Oda Nobunaga.

Yasuke will be simultaneously be releasing around the world later this month, and features LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of the titular Yasuke. The Japanese release of the series will be featuring an entirely different cast, however, with Yasuke being voiced by Jun Soejima -- the Afro-Japanese actor who will be making his anime debut with this new series. You can check out the Japanese trailer for the series in the video above!

Yasuke's Japanese dub cast breaks down as such:

Jun Soejima as Yasuke

Takehiro Hira as Oda Nobunaga

Kiko Tamura as Saki

Yoshiko Sakakibara as Yami no Daimyоo

Fusako Urabe as Natsumaru

Shigeru Ushiyama as Abraham

Yu Kamio as Morisuke

Eri Kitamura as Ishikawa

Kenji Kitamura as Achоja

Shunsuke Kubozuka as Hart

Hiroki Nanami as Nikita

Rie Tanaka as Ichika

Releasing on Netflix on April 29th, LeSean Thomas serves as the producer and director for Studio MAPPA with character designs from Takeshi Koike (Redline), and music composed by Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus. Leading the series will be Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield (who also serves as executive producer) as the voice behind the titular Yasuke.

Netflix officially describes Yasuke as such, "In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords."

What's your impression of Yasuke so far? Will you be checking out this new series when it hits Netflix later this month? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!